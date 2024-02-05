Patchy morning fog, gives way to sunshine; Chances for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Patchy fog Monday morning
- Above normal temperatures
- Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Patchy morning fog will give way to sunshine gradually with highs in the middle 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry with highs in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.
FRIDAY: Rain looks likely.
Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: A chance of showers is possible, especially early. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler with highs in the middle 40s.
