Patchy morning fog, gives way to sunshine; Chances for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy fog Monday morning

Above normal temperatures

Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog will give way to sunshine gradually with highs in the middle 40s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and remaining dry with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.

FRIDAY: Rain looks likely.

Futurecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Potential Rainfall for Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: A chance of showers is possible, especially early. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler with highs in the middle 40s.

