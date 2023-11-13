Patchy frost, cold this morning; Dry, above normal temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Above normal highs
- Abnormally dry week
- Rain chances late week
FULL FORECAST:
MONDAY: Patchy frost and cold early this morning.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see plenty of sunshine. Above normal temperatures with highs around 60 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunshine continues, along with dry weather. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s.
THURSDAY: Clouds increasing. Mild with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 60s. A chance for showers may arrive late Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Showers, especially during the first half of the day the way it looks now.
Highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather returns with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
