Patchy frost, cold this morning; Dry, above normal temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Above normal highs

Abnormally dry week

Rain chances late week

FULL FORECAST:

MONDAY: Patchy frost and cold early this morning.

Bus stop forecast for Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

What to expect this morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see plenty of sunshine. Above normal temperatures with highs around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues, along with dry weather. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature outlook for the next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing. Mild with highs in the lower to perhaps middle 60s. A chance for showers may arrive late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Showers, especially during the first half of the day the way it looks now.

Little chances for rain Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

Highs in the upper 50s.

Rainfall potential through Saturday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (maxuser)

SATURDAY: Sunshine and dry weather returns with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

