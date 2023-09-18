Patchy fog this morning, gradual clearing today; Dry this week, above normal temperatures

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Patchy Fog
- Dry streak begins
- Warming temperatures, above normal
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Patchy fog, gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs in the low to mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.
©2023 Cox Media Group