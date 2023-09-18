Patchy fog this morning, gradual clearing today; Dry this week, above normal temperatures

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy Fog

Dry streak begins

Warming temperatures, above normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Patchy fog, gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Highs in the low to mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80.

