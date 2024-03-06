Patchy fog, rain to start today; Showers return late week, into this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Light rain lingers today
- More rain late week and weekend
- Above normal temperatures hang on
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog and drizzle, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Light showers during the first half of Wednesday, mainly east and south of Dayton.
The afternoon looks drier. Not warming very much with highs in the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: More clouds than the sun on Thursday, but it should be dry. Highs climb to the mid-50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with our next chance for rain arriving. Rain showers continue into Friday night as well. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or snow flurry possible on Sunday. Cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-40s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.
