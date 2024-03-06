Patchy fog, rain to start today; Showers return late week, into this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Light rain lingers today

More rain late week and weekend

Above normal temperatures hang on

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog and drizzle, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Light showers during the first half of Wednesday, mainly east and south of Dayton.

Futurecast for 6 a.m. today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The afternoon looks drier. Not warming very much with highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: More clouds than the sun on Thursday, but it should be dry. Highs climb to the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with our next chance for rain arriving. Rain showers continue into Friday night as well. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Futurecast for Saturday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies hang around with rain showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

Potential rainfall through Sunday afternoon Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or snow flurry possible on Sunday. Cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

