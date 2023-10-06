Patchy dense fog this morning, then clearing skies; Cooler temperatures this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clearing before rain chances move back in

Raw start to the weekend

Below normal temperatures to begin workweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Patchy dense fog. Drizzle likely. Gradual clearing throughout the first half of the day before clouds return Friday around sunset, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A few showers are possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Breezy with winds of 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy for Saturday. A few light rain showers can’t be ruled out.

Highs only get to the upper 50s making it the coolest day since early May.

Winds gusting as high as 30 MPH will make it feel even chillier.

SUNDAY: A cold start with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The light breeze should help us avoid frost, but wind chills will dip into the mid and lower 30s.

Partly sunny into the afternoon with highs struggling to get past the mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with cool highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

