Patchy, dense fog this morning, Chance of rain, snow mix today and Friday

Drizzle and patchy dense fog

Chance of rain/snow mix today and Friday

New Years Forecast, dry and cold

THURSDAY: Patchy dense fog north of I70 early. Light drizzle and a few rain showers are possible, and a few snowflakes could mix in later in the day into the overnight. No accumulations expected. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Isolated wintry mix possible briefly in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few brief snow showers throughout the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

