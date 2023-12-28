Patchy, dense fog this morning, Chance of rain, snow mix today and Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Drizzle and patchy dense fog
- Chance of rain/snow mix today and Friday
- New Years Forecast, dry and cold
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Patchy dense fog north of I70 early. Light drizzle and a few rain showers are possible, and a few snowflakes could mix in later in the day into the overnight. No accumulations expected. Highs in the middle 40s.
FRIDAY: Isolated wintry mix possible briefly in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few brief snow showers throughout the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.
MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the mid 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s.
