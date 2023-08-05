Party sunny, warm, increasing clouds this afternoon; Chances of storms Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot and humid weekend

Chance of storms Sunday into Monday

Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.

Overnight showers and storms.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies, slightly cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms are likely. Strong winds with gusts up to 25 mph. Storm possibilities continue through the evening.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the low 80s. Very comfortable.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s.

