Party sunny, warm, increasing clouds this afternoon; Chances of storms Sunday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hot and humid weekend
- Chance of storms Sunday into Monday
- Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s, according to StormCenter 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale.
Overnight showers and storms.
SUNDAY: Showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies, slightly cooler. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Showers and storms are likely. Strong winds with gusts up to 25 mph. Storm possibilities continue through the evening.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the low 80s. Very comfortable.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s
FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s.
©2023 Cox Media Group