Partly sunny with highs close to 90; Dangerous heat expected later this week

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties, as well as Union and Wayne counties in Indiana for Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 a.m. Friday night.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana until midnight.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Record warm lows, potential record highs
- Dangerous hot and humid temperatures
- Scattered thunderstorms mid-week
>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
WEDNESDAY: High temperatures rise into the low to mid-90s. Humidity allows for heat index values to rise in the low 100s. A few afternoon showers and storms are possible with a warm front.
THURSDAY: Dangerous heat! Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.
FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100 degrees. A stray storm is possible.
SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s.
© 2023 Cox Media Group