Partly sunny with highs close to 90; Dangerous heat expected later this week

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties, as well as Union and Wayne counties in Indiana for Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and goes until 12 a.m. Friday night.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana until midnight.

Heat Alerts

Air Quality Alert

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Record warm lows, potential record highs

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures

Scattered thunderstorms mid-week

Outside In The Heat

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Air Quality Index

Muggy Meter

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures rise into the low to mid-90s. Humidity allows for heat index values to rise in the low 100s. A few afternoon showers and storms are possible with a warm front.

Protecting Your Pets

Heat Dangers

THURSDAY: Dangerous heat! Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.

"Feels Like" Temperatures

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100 degrees. A stray storm is possible.

Dangerous Summer Heat

SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast

© 2023 Cox Media Group