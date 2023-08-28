Partly sunny, fall-like conditions today; Temperatures below normal this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Fall-like conditions
- Below normal temperatures
- No significant rain chances
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Another day of partly sunny skies and below-normal temperatures in the upper 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TUESDAY: A few clouds and temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to around 80.
A cold front swings through late Tuesday, a brief shower is possible. Most, if not all will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler on Wednesday with highs knocked back to the middle 70s.
Patchy fog lifts and skies turn clear.
THURSDAY: A crisp start in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter with highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and staying warm. Highs in the middle 80s.
