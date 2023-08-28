Partly sunny, fall-like conditions today; Temperatures below normal this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Fall-like conditions

Below normal temperatures

No significant rain chances

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Another day of partly sunny skies and below-normal temperatures in the upper 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

TUESDAY: A few clouds and temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to around 80.

A cold front swings through late Tuesday, a brief shower is possible. Most, if not all will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler on Wednesday with highs knocked back to the middle 70s.

Patchy fog lifts and skies turn clear.

THURSDAY: A crisp start in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hotter with highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and staying warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

