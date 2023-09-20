Partly cloudy, warm today; Dry conditions continue through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warmer mornings

Increasing afternoon highs, above normal

Dry conditions continue

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Rain chances next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Many remain dry. Highs in the mid-80s.

September rainfall since 2018 Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.





