Partly cloudy, warm today; Dry conditions continue through weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Warmer mornings
- Increasing afternoon highs, above normal
- Dry conditions continue
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly sunny with comfortably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible. Many remain dry. Highs in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a shower possible and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
