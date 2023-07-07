Dry and few clouds this evening; Scattered storms and rain for the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Nice evening, with a dry feel
- Scattered storms Saturday, but not all day
- Lower rain chances Sunday, drier Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: A few clouds and dry, and cooler with lows in the mid to low 60s, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III says.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Rain not expected all day, and rain should fade into evening. Highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few storms, otherwise dry. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
