Dry and few clouds this evening; Scattered storms and rain for the weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Nice evening, with a dry feel

Scattered storms Saturday, but not all day

Lower rain chances Sunday, drier Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and dry, and cooler with lows in the mid to low 60s, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III says.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Rain not expected all day, and rain should fade into evening. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few storms, otherwise dry. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

