Partly cloudy, stray shower possible today; Chances of storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray shower, otherwise quiet

Chance of storms Saturday and Monday

Comfortable feel next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

THIS MORNING: A few clouds with temps in the mid-60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

Today's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

FRIDAY: Stray shower or storm possible, otherwise partly cloudy.

Futurecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

Temperature trend Photo from: Robert Gauthreaux/Staff

SATURDAY: A few showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Some showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the 80s.

TUESDAY: Very comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

