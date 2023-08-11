Partly cloudy, stray shower possible today; Chances of storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Stray shower, otherwise quiet
- Chance of storms Saturday and Monday
- Comfortable feel next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: A few clouds with temps in the mid-60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.
FRIDAY: Stray shower or storm possible, otherwise partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: A few showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY: Some showers and storms. Partly cloudy with highs struggling to reach the 80s.
TUESDAY: Very comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
