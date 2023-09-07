Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers today; Fall-like temperatures starting tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering showers throughout the week

Feeling more like fall, below normal temps

Upcoming weekend outlook

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies. Occasional showers are possible early.

Below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Chance of storms late with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with highs climbing only to the lower 70s.

