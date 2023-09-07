Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers today; Fall-like temperatures starting tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Lingering showers throughout the week
- Feeling more like fall, below normal temps
- Upcoming weekend outlook
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Otherwise, mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy at times. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing with partly sunny skies. Occasional showers are possible early.
Below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny turning mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures. Highs nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies. Comfortable with highs around 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, comfortable with highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Chance of storms late with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with highs climbing only to the lower 70s.
