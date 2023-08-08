Partly cloudy, less humid today; Rain chances increase tomorrow, Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Stray shower possible today
- Better rain chances Wednesday Night Into Thursday
- Near typical temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: Some clearing of the clouds will continue, according to Storm Center Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Dry with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and a bit less humid.
A stray shower is not impossible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny early, then clouds increase. Highs in the middle 80s. Shower chances return late in the day into the overnight.
THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s.
