Partly cloudy, less humid today; Rain chances increase tomorrow, Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Stray shower possible today

Better rain chances Wednesday Night Into Thursday

Near typical temperatures

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Some clearing of the clouds will continue, according to Storm Center Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Commute forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Polling condition forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Dry with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Champaign County Fair Forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and a bit less humid.

Small town forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Today's highs Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

A stray shower is not impossible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Backyard forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Outdoor dining outlook Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early, then clouds increase. Highs in the middle 80s. Shower chances return late in the day into the overnight.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group