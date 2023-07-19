Dense Fog Advisory for part of region this morning; Partly cloudy, chance of storms today

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Butler, Clinton, Greene, and Warren Counties until 8 a.m. this morning.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Air Quality slowly returns to normal
- Scattered storm chances (a few strong)
- Below normal temperatures across Miami Valley
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog turning partly cloudy, humidity returns.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says there is a chance of an isolated shower or storm today.
High temperatures remain in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms are possible mainly after 5 p.m.
Temperatures continue to increase with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: A few showers and storms early, turning partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and is pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.
