Dense Fog Advisory for part of region this morning; Partly cloudy, chance of storms today

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Butler, Clinton, Greene, and Warren Counties until 8 a.m. this morning.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Air Quality slowly returns to normal

Scattered storm chances (a few strong)

Below normal temperatures across Miami Valley

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog turning partly cloudy, humidity returns.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says there is a chance of an isolated shower or storm today.

High temperatures remain in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms are possible mainly after 5 p.m.

Temperatures continue to increase with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: A few showers and storms early, turning partly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine continues and is pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.

