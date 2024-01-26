Overcast today, patchy dense fog this morning; Cooler, chances for showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Patchy dense fog Friday AM
- Cooler, but above normal
- Next rain chance arrives Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
The high temperature for the day in the 50s likely occurs while everyone is sleeping. We’ll drop to the mid-40s Friday morning, then rebound to the upper-40s Friday afternoon.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and mostly dry during the day. A chance for rain showers by late Saturday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.
As temperatures cool Saturday night, rain may mix with snow. Lows in the mid-30s.
SUNDAY: A chance for rain showers. Snow may mix in at times early. Drying out Sunday afternoon.
Daytime highs climb to the upper 30s to low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry is possible. Partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.
