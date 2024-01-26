Overcast today, patchy dense fog this morning; Cooler, chances for showers this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy dense fog Friday AM

Cooler, but above normal

Next rain chance arrives Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light drizzle at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The high temperature for the day in the 50s likely occurs while everyone is sleeping. We’ll drop to the mid-40s Friday morning, then rebound to the upper-40s Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mostly dry during the day. A chance for rain showers by late Saturday afternoon, continuing through Saturday night.

Futurecast for Saturday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

As temperatures cool Saturday night, rain may mix with snow. Lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain showers. Snow may mix in at times early. Drying out Sunday afternoon.

Potential rainfall through Sunday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Daytime highs climb to the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature trend next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: A morning sprinkle or flurry is possible. Partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

