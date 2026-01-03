Only two more cold days

DAYTON, OH — It will certainty feel like January across the Miami Valley this weekend. Both days will only have high temperatures around 30 degrees. Any wind will make it feel even colder outside.

Starting Monday, a big warming trend begins. We’ll see our temperature rebounding to the mid 40s Monday afternoon. Come Thursday and Friday, we could be pushing 60 degrees! These temperatures will be 20+ degrees above normal for this part of January.

Rain will eventually make a comeback as well. Right now Thursday night into Friday looks to be our best chance, but the models are still sorting through some timing issues. We’ll get a better handle on the timeline and amounts next week.

