No rain to be found

After finally picking up some badly needed rain last week, it appears the Miami Valley is yet again finding itself in a very dry pattern. High pressure will be the main factor in the forecast this week. This will prevent any meaningful rain from approaching.

No Rain

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

So, between now and next Monday we have zero chance for rain in the forecast. This will result in the rainfall deficit again increasing. Dating back to August 1st, the Miami Valley is running 3.14″ below average. That will increase to 3.84″ if we indeed don’t see rain between now and next Monday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

With dry soil, it is easier to have above normal temperatures. Most of the sun’s energy goes into heating the ground. The ground radiates heat that warms the air. With less water to evaporate in the top layers of soil, the ground heats faster and as a result the air warms faster. This leads to warmer than average temperatures during the day, and we expect to see that this week.