Nice week, unsettled weekend

DAYTON, OH — This week looks a little more active across the Miami Valley with two cold fronts to track and two chances for rain, though one is looking much more impactful than the other.

The first cold front arrives on Wednesday. This will bring increased clouds, cooler temperatures, and a small chance for rain showers mainly north of I-70. Washout conditions aren’t likely, but don’t get caught off guard by a passing shower or two.

FUTURECAST

Saturday night into Sunday will bring the bigger of the two weather systems. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms appear likely with a strong cold front. This is the time of year where severe storms can sneak up on us as well. Right now, that threat looks to pass to our south, but we’ll keep a close eye on it for you - especially given we are still 6 days away with plenty of time to change.