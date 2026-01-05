Near record warmth possible this week

DAYTON, OH — It will not feel like January in the Miami Valley over the next several days. Very mild weather by January standards is likely through Friday. Friday will be the warmest day with a high near 61 degrees. If we get to 61, we’ll tie a record from 1946 for the warmest January 9th.

weather

It won’t be sunny to go along with the warmth, unfortunately. We’ll have a couple rain-producing systems to track. Scattered, very light showers or drizzle are possible on Tuesday. A better chance for heavier rain comes through Thursday night.

After Friday, the forecast is a bit more uncertain, especially with regards to precipitation chances. However, it does look likely that colder air makes a comeback starting this weekend.

