Mostly sunny start to the day; Rain chances return tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Bit less hazy today
- Touch more humid today
- Small rain chances return Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly sunny start, few more clouds later. Humidity slowly returns, according to weather specialist Nick Dunn. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Warmer and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, turning drier. A stray shower is possible. Muggy with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of storms.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
