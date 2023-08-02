Mostly sunny start to the day; Rain chances return tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Bit less hazy today

Touch more humid today

Small rain chances return Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny start, few more clouds later. Humidity slowly returns, according to weather specialist Nick Dunn. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Warmer and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, turning drier. A stray shower is possible. Muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of storms.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. Chance of storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

