Mostly sunny, breezy today; Colder on Sunday; Quieter weather ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Sunshine, mild, breezy today

Trending colder on Sunday

Overall, quieter weather ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds returning by Saturday evening.

Breezy with gusts of 30-40 MPH. There could be a few rain showers tonight, but nothing major is expected. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than Saturday, but overall a good deal of sun mixed in. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A passing snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Highs only in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Some showers may arrive late in the day.

FRIDAY: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

