Storm Center 7

Mostly sunny, breezy today; Colder on Sunday; Quieter weather ahead

By WHIO Staff and Nick Dunn

Sunny and clam start to the weekend

By WHIO Staff and Nick Dunn

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Sunshine, mild, breezy today
  • Trending colder on Sunday
  • Overall, quieter weather ahead

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Out the Door

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds returning by Saturday evening.

Projected Wind Gusts

Breezy with gusts of 30-40 MPH. There could be a few rain showers tonight, but nothing major is expected. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

What You Need

SUNDAY: More clouds than Saturday, but overall a good deal of sun mixed in. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Mowing the Lawn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A passing snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Highs only in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Precipitation Comparison

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Some showers may arrive late in the day.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read