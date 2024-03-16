Mostly sunny, breezy today; Colder on Sunday; Quieter weather ahead

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Sunshine, mild, breezy today
- Trending colder on Sunday
- Overall, quieter weather ahead
DETAILED FORECAST:
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more clouds returning by Saturday evening.
Breezy with gusts of 30-40 MPH. There could be a few rain showers tonight, but nothing major is expected. Highs climb into the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: More clouds than Saturday, but overall a good deal of sun mixed in. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A passing snow flurry can’t be ruled out. Highs only in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Some showers may arrive late in the day.
FRIDAY: Chance of a shower early, then partly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid 50s.
