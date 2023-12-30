Mostly cloudy today; Chance of rain and snow Sunday; 2024 starts chilly, seasonable

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Morning drizzle/flurries ending, staying mostly cloudy today

Chance of rain & snow Sunday, not expecting much if any accumulation

2024 starts chilly, but seasonable

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today's Forecast

SATURDAY: A.M. Drizzle/Flurries exiting. Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

Out The Door Forecast

What To Wear

SUNDAY (NEW YEARS EVE): Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 40. Scattered rain and snow showers, especially into the afternoon. Little to no accumulation or travel impacts expected.

New Years Eve

Futurecast

MONDAY (NEW YEARS DAY): Partly sunny skies and cold. High temperatures in the upper 30s. A few flurries not impossible, but coverage looks very isolated.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns as we briefly break the gloomy pattern. Highs in the lower 40s.

Rounds of Precipitation

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies return as a storm system passes us to the south and east. Will hold the forecast dry here at this time. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and temps in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures remain seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

©2023 Cox Media Group