Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers possible; Warmer temps coming next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Few rain, snow showers possible through Sunday
- Windy through Sunday evening
- Warming up next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Colder and windy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Gusts 30+ MPH through the day, with a few around 40MPH possible.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s,
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with cooler temperatures. Highs in the middle 50s.
