Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers possible; Warmer temps coming next week

Few rain, snow showers possible through Sunday

Windy through Sunday evening

Warming up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday Morning Futurecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Colder and windy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Gusts 30+ MPH through the day, with a few around 40MPH possible.

Sunday Afternoon Futurecast

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Projected Wind Gusts

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

10-Day High Temperatures

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s,

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with cooler temperatures. Highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday AM 7-Day: March 10, 2024 One chilly day before a nice warming trend arrives!

