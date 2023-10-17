Mostly cloudy, cool today; Gradual clearing tomorrow, showers return Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gradual clearing expected tomorrow

Tracking showers again early Thursday

Temperatures remaining below normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

Rain chances next 5 days

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with some slow clearing expected during the day.

Bus stop forecast for Tuesday

Slightly warmer but stays cool with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing becomes more prevalent with mostly sunny skies at times. High temperatures return into the middle 60s. Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, clouds return with a chance for showers arriving during the predawn hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers.

Futurecast for Thursday morning

A band of rain will slide in early Thursday, followed by some more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances for Friday

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on-and-off light rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Futurecast rain potential

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early. Then some slow clearing into the evening. Highs near in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs on either side of 60.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Current drought monitor

