Mostly cloudy, cool today; Gradual clearing tomorrow, showers return Thursday

- Gradual clearing expected tomorrow
- Tracking showers again early Thursday
- Temperatures remaining below normal
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with some slow clearing expected during the day.
Slightly warmer but stays cool with highs in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing becomes more prevalent with mostly sunny skies at times. High temperatures return into the middle 60s. Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, clouds return with a chance for showers arriving during the predawn hours of Thursday.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers.
A band of rain will slide in early Thursday, followed by some more scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on-and-off light rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible early. Then some slow clearing into the evening. Highs near in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs on either side of 60.
MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.
