Mostly cloudy, cool today; Chance of rain, snow mix tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing temperatures, above normal
- Heightened rain chances
- A few snowflakes mix in
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says it will be cooler with highs in the middle 40s. There is a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers during the morning with temperatures near freezing.
WEDNESDAY: Trending drier with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Highs not getting much past 40 degrees. Temps climb into the mid-40s for the afternoon keeping most if not all precipitation as rain.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A nice warming trend kicks in with highs climbing back to around 50.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the middle 50s.
SATURDAY: Rain is becoming more likely. Very warm. Highs in the middle 50s.
