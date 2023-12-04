Mostly cloudy, cool today; Chance of rain, snow mix tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing temperatures, above normal

Heightened rain chances

A few snowflakes mix in

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says it will be cooler with highs in the middle 40s. There is a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers during the morning with temperatures near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Trending drier with mostly cloudy skies lingering. Highs not getting much past 40 degrees. Temps climb into the mid-40s for the afternoon keeping most if not all precipitation as rain.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A nice warming trend kicks in with highs climbing back to around 50.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Above normal temperatures for this time of year with highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain is becoming more likely. Very warm. Highs in the middle 50s.

