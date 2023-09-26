Mix of sun, clouds today; Increasing rain, storm chances midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain and storm chances

A few strong storms possible

Above normal temperatures return to Miami Valley late week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Rain chances Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds.

Bus stop forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few isolated showers are possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Precipitation outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely.

Increasing rain chances Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Current fall color Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Lingering showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day.

Futurecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group