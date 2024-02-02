Mix of clouds, sun, cool today; Mild this weekend into next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Well above normal temperatures hold

Lacking precipitation

Very mild this weekend and next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with more sunshine later in the day.

Slightly cooler with a high in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs nearing the middle 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening, but rain chances stay south.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with a high near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the lower 50s.

