Lingering showers, drizzle this morning; Cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Lingering showers and drizzle

Trending colder for the weekend

Snowflakes possible early next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible, especially early south of Dayton, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Drier into the afternoon with some sunshine. Highs in the low 50s occur early in the day. Temperatures holding steady or falling during the afternoon with winds turning to the north.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower, mainly early. Breezy. Highs again in the low 50s

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, breezy. A slight chance for rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again with highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cool with highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool with highs in the mid-50s.

