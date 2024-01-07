Light morning snow showers mix with rain; Wintry mix, wind expected Tuesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Snow showers this morning, mixing with rain Sunday

Dry day expected Monday

Active pattern continues next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: An additional round of snow showers is expected, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Any additional accumulation will be light. Some mixing with rain is possible as well.

Sunday morning snow accumulation of a dusting to half an inch where snow showers develop. Snow showers may mix with rain before ending Sunday afternoon. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: A rain/snow mix Tuesday morning before precipitation becomes all rain. Snow accumulations are looking rather minimal at this time due to the brief duration of the mix.

A good rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. It will be windy, with gusts to 30MPH. Wind gusts could approach 40mph at times Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with a mix of rain and snow showers. Snow accumulations look rather minimal at this time if any were to occur. Highs in the upper 30s. Windy. Gusts over 40 m.p.h. possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with another round of rain or snow arriving. Low confidence forecast given this is 6 days away. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance of snow depending on how Friday’s forecast turns out. Low confidence forecast at this stage. Highs in the middle 30s.

