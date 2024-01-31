Light drizzle, fog to start, cloudy rest of today; Sunshine returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Drizzle/fog some freezing early
- Here comes the sun
- 10 degrees above normal
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Foggy with drizzle early and some areas near freezing could have a few slick spots early, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Otherwise, cloudy skies hang around on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be cool in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: First time we see the sun in a week and a half. Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.
©2024 Cox Media Group