Light drizzle, fog to start, cloudy rest of today; Sunshine returns later this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Drizzle/fog some freezing early

Here comes the sun

10 degrees above normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Foggy with drizzle early and some areas near freezing could have a few slick spots early, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Otherwise, cloudy skies hang around on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cool in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: First time we see the sun in a week and a half. Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

