It is all about the cold this week

DAYTON, OH — The weather is quiet and mild as we begin the new week. We enjoyed a lot of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures today. We’ll see warm temperatures again tomorrow before much colder air begins to arrive.

COLD

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The first strong cold front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will bring light rain showers Tuesday night. As colder air arrives Wednesday, rain showers will transition to snow showers with light accumulation possible by Wednesday night.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The coldest air arrives come Sunday with yet another cold front. Highs on Sunday may only reach the upper teens! Light snow showers will be possible just about every day Wednesday through Sunday.

©2026 Cox Media Group