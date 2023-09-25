Increasing clouds today; Best chance for rain midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Moisture increases starting as cloud cover

Increasing rain chances, Wednesday best chance

Seasonal temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Rain chances the next 5 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers are possible, especially late. Highs in the mid-70s.

Precipitation outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely.

Futurecast for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Increasing rain chances for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast rain potential for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with another chance for a lingering shower. Most places remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.





