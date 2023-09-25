Increasing clouds today; Best chance for rain midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Moisture increases starting as cloud cover
- Increasing rain chances, Wednesday best chance
- Seasonal temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Showers are possible, especially late. Highs in the mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers looking more likely.
Highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with another chance for a lingering shower. Most places remain dry. Highs in the mid-70s.
FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds along with comfortable temperatures. Highs reach the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
