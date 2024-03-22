Increasing clouds, chance of showers today; Cooler this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers possible on Friday

Good soaking rain Tuesday

Up and down temperatures

FULL DETAILS:

Storm Center 7 Forecast

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for rain showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop conditions for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast through 5 p.m. Friday

Temperatures will be much milder with highs in the lower 60s.

Futurecast for Saturday at midnight

SATURDAY: Pesky low-level clouds hang around Saturday morning... potentially into Saturday afternoon. Eventually, they start to clear out. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, with increasing clouds. The daytime hours should be dry—highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers likely with temperatures around 60 during the afternoon.

Futurecast

An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but severe weather appears unlikely. Rainfall totals may exceed an inch across the region.

Rainfall through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing out behind the Tuesday system but a lingering shower is possible—cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

