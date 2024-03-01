Increasing clouds, chance for rain today; Warmer this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered showers Friday afternoon

Warm air arrives this weekend

Nearly 30 degrees above normal

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers into Friday afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Rainfall totals will be very light, only around a tenth of an inch or so.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and the chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning. Clouds break up a bit into the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climbing to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds but still warm and breezy. Low 70s for highs! Our current forecast calls for a high of 72. That wouldn’t quite come close to the record of 77, but it would still be way above the typical high of 47. Dry during the day but a few showers are possible at night.

TUESDAY: Tuesday and Wednesday bring timing and strength issues between the model guidance. For now, we’ll call it a chance for showers on Tuesday with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: A chance for showers with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Drying out but remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 50s.

