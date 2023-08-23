Humid, chance for some storms today; Excessive Heat Watch in effect Thursday

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties, as well as Union and Wayne counties in Indiana for Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Butler and Warren counties until midnight Thursday.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures

scattered thunderstorms, a few strong

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Heat Alerts

Air Quality Alert until Midnight

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures rise into the low to mid-90s. Humidity allows for heat index values to rise in the low 100s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Wednesday Morning Futurecast

Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook

A few afternoon showers and storms are possible with a warm front. One or two may be strong across the NE side of the DMA.

THURSDAY: Dangerous heat! Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.

Thursday Afternoon Futurecast "Feels Like" Temperatures

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100°. Stray storm possible.

"Feels Like" Temperatures

SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s

UV Index Safety

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs around 80.

© 2023 Cox Media Group