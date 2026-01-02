Huge warming trend on the way

DAYTON, OH — Temperatures so far this winter have run below average. After crunching the numbers, we’re running about three degrees below normal since December 1st. It’s the first winter since 2017-2018 to have a colder than average start to the season. That all changes heading into next week.

Aloft, the jet stream will lift northward allowing warm, pacific air to flood into much of the country. The result for us will be high temperature at least warming to the 50s Wednesday and beyond. Come Friday, I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots hit 60 degrees.

For the time being, there are no major storm systems over the horizon. Slight chances for rain return next week.

