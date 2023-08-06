Hot, humid with chance of showers, storms today; Drier conditions next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Hot and humid Sunday
- Isolated chance of showers/storms today, tomorrow
- Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs near 90, according to StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.
Isolated showers and storms are possible. A stray strong storm is possible, especially south.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering showers and storms are expected. An isolated strong storm is possible.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, fairly comfortable again with highs in the low 80s.
