Hot, humid with chance of showers, storms today; Drier conditions next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Hot and humid Sunday

Isolated chance of showers/storms today, tomorrow

Slight drop in heat and humidity again next week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

Weather

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, muggy conditions with highs near 90, according to StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

Weather

Isolated showers and storms are possible. A stray strong storm is possible, especially south.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering showers and storms are expected. An isolated strong storm is possible.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, drier, and less humid. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, drier feel continues. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or storm possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, fairly comfortable again with highs in the low 80s.









©2023 Cox Media Group