Hot, humid today, chance of stray shower; Temperatures return to normal this weekend

Dangerously hot and humid temperatures

Rain and storm chances

Below-normal temperatures return to Miami Valley

Staying outside in the heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Back to school forecast for today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heat index values remain near 100°.

Futurecast 'feels-like' temperatures Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Dangerous summer heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Stray storm is possible during the afternoon.

'Feels like' temperatures next 4 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heat dangers Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Protecting your pets in the heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A cold front begins to move through the Miami Valley.

UV index safety Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Car vs. air temperature Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Temperatures drop into the low to middle 80s.

Temperature outlook the next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Dew points are still in the 60s and 70s, but slowly dropping behind the cold front.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s. Comfortable, not as humid.

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.





