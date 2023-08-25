Hot, humid today, chance of stray shower; Temperatures return to normal this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dangerously hot and humid temperatures
- Rain and storm chances
- Below-normal temperatures return to Miami Valley
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Heat index values remain near 100°.
Stray storm is possible during the afternoon.
A cold front begins to move through the Miami Valley.
SATURDAY: Temperatures drop into the low to middle 80s.
Dew points are still in the 60s and 70s, but slowly dropping behind the cold front.
SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s. Comfortable, not as humid.
MONDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.
