Storms fade this evening with cooler overnight ahead; Pop-up storms into weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Pop-up storms fade this evening
- A little cooler overnight
- Slightly cooler with pop-up storms this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Temps in the mid 60s, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III says.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, and cooler with highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Stray shower Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for storms. Highs in the low 80s.
