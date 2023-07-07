Storms fade this evening with cooler overnight ahead; Pop-up storms into weekend





QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Pop-up storms fade this evening

A little cooler overnight

Slightly cooler with pop-up storms this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Temps in the mid 60s, Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III says.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, and cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday Weather





SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Stray shower Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for storms. Highs in the low 80s.

