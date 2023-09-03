Heatwave, clear skies continue through Miami Valley for Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, hot holiday weekend

The next chance of rain is midweek, Wednesday, September 6.

UV Index

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Sunshine and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Temperatures will feel like it’s in the lower 90s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Summer is back! Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.

Labor Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase, landing in the middle 90s with the heat index values also in the middle 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the next chance of rain approaches. Rain chances will likely arrive overnight. Temperature highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry and highs will fall in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Dry conditions returning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs will range to around 80.

Future Feels-Like temperatures

Saturday PM 7-Day: September 2, 2023

