Heatwave, clear skies continue through Miami Valley for Labor Day weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dry, hot holiday weekend
- The next chance of rain is midweek, Wednesday, September 6.
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Sunshine and very warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Temperatures will feel like it’s in the lower 90s.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Summer is back! Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Heat index values climb into the middle 90s.
TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to increase, landing in the middle 90s with the heat index values also in the middle 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the next chance of rain approaches. Rain chances will likely arrive overnight. Temperature highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry and highs will fall in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY: Dry conditions returning with partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs will range to around 80.
