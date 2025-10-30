Halloween Weather Looking Dry

DAYTON, OH — Thursday was a soggy, chilly weather day across the Miami Valley. Low pressure passing to our southeast was responsible for the constant waves of rain and gusty winds. As that system exits, a few additional weak weather systems will follow in its wake, but rain chances won’t be nearly as high.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Looking ahead to Friday, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky overall. There will be a chance for a shower or two very early in the day, and again at night, but most of the day will be dry. That includes Trick-or-Treat time Friday night. Temperatures will stay chilly. Highs are only expected to be in the mid 50s, and we’ll be cooling through the 40s while kids are out and about. Dress warmly!

Temperatures

Halloween

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Our weather pattern is expected to quiet down a bit heading into next week. This should allow us to see more sunshine and milder temperatures near 60 degrees by next Tuesday.