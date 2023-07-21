Gradually clearing skies; Rising hot temperatures through weekend into next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Below normal temperatures
- Lower rain/storm chances
- Excessive heat returns to Miami Valley next week
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Gradual clearing and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a stray storm possible, otherwise pleasant. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a stray storm. Temperatures in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the chances of an afternoon shower or storm. Temperatures continue to warm in the middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a stray storm possible. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High temperatures climb into the 90s.
