Gradual clearing, possible stray shower today; Chance of showers to begin weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Gradual clearing, stray shower
- Seasonable/Below average temps
- Chance of showers toward weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
THIS MORNING: Cloudy with lingering showers and eventual clearing with temperatures in the 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.
THURSDAY: Gradual clearing with a stray shower is possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.
An isolated storm is possible. Some rain overnight.
SATURDAY: A few showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. A few showers or storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
