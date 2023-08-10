Gradual clearing, possible stray shower today; Chance of showers to begin weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Gradual clearing, stray shower

Seasonable/Below average temps

Chance of showers toward weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with lingering showers and eventual clearing with temperatures in the 60s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux.

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing with a stray shower is possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s.

An isolated storm is possible. Some rain overnight.

SATURDAY: A few showers or storms are possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a comfortable feel with highs in the low to mid-80s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. A few showers or storms.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

