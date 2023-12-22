Gloomy weather for next several days; chance of rain each day

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Gloomy weather next several days
- At least a chance for rain each day
- Temperatures remain way above normal through next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry for the most part but a stray shower or two during the day can’t be ruled out. Better chances arrive Friday evening and overnight. Highs climb to the lower 50s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers especially during the first half of the day. Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers. Unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm for Christmas day. Highs in the upper 50s. The current forecast of 58 degrees in Dayton would make it the 5th warmest Christmas ever since record keeping began at the airport in 1935. Rain arrives late afternoon into the evening.
TUESDAY: Rain early on Tuesday, becoming more scattered into Tuesday afternoon. Morning lows around 50 could mark a record warm morning low. The record is 48 set back in 1940. Mild again with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Gloomy weather continues with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the upper 40s
THURSDAY: We can’t shake the gray skies and rain chances yet. A few more showers possible. Cooler, but still above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid 40s.
©2023 Cox Media Group