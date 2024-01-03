Frosty start, increasing clouds today; Monitoring snow chance this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Frosty and cold start Wednesday

Stray flurries PM Wednesday/ Thursday AM

Monitoring rain or snow potential this weekend

7 day forecast

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Frosty. A mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing p.m. flurry is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Today's forecast

Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: A few snowflakes early otherwise, mix of sun and clouds. Turning colder, but seasonal with high temps in the middle 30s

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable with highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Several days away, but a good chance at this time we will see rain and some snow. Intensity and precipitation type are still questionable.

Futurecast

Better chance of snow if the system comes later on Saturday. Temperatures are more or less seasonable.

SUNDAY: Low confidence here, but a few lingering snow showers are possible early depending on how Saturday shakes out. For now, will call it cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

