Frosty start, increasing clouds today; Monitoring snow chance this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Frosty and cold start Wednesday
- Stray flurries PM Wednesday/ Thursday AM
- Monitoring rain or snow potential this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Frosty. A mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing p.m. flurry is possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Highs in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: A few snowflakes early otherwise, mix of sun and clouds. Turning colder, but seasonal with high temps in the middle 30s
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable with highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Several days away, but a good chance at this time we will see rain and some snow. Intensity and precipitation type are still questionable.
Better chance of snow if the system comes later on Saturday. Temperatures are more or less seasonable.
SUNDAY: Low confidence here, but a few lingering snow showers are possible early depending on how Saturday shakes out. For now, will call it cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.
TUESDAY: Chance of showers and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
