Frosty, chilly this AM, dry, warm this afternoon; Chance for rain late this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- 20 degrees above normal, nearing 60 degrees
- Next attempt for rain
- Temperatures cooling off after Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: A frosty and chilly start this morning.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says high thin clouds leave us with filtered sunshine on Wednesday. Milder with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Getting breezy with gusts of 20-25 m.p.h. late in the day. A few showers arrive overnight.
FRIDAY: A chance for showers early. Anything that falls will be light and scattered, not a washout. Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs near 60 degrees. Interestingly, the last time we hit 60 was on Christmas day.
SATURDAY: A few showers may be around Saturday morning. Then dry and mostly to partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the low to mid-40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the low 40s.
