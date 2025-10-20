Frost potential increases this week

DAYTON, OH — After our big weekend cold front, another cold front will sweep through the Miami Valley on Tuesday. This will give us a few rounds of showers on Tuesday, but more importantly will bring a big drop in the temperatures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Planning out your Tuesday, both the morning and the evening may bring some passing showers to the region. The middle part of the day looks pretty nice! Highs will reach the mid 60s. It’ll be breezy.

Tuesday Cold Front

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

As the front exits, cooler air arrives. I’m only expecting highs in the 50s Wednesday through Saturday. We’ll dip into the 30s Thursday through Saturday morning. Friday morning will be the coldest. With widespread mid 30s and light winds, frost will likely be an issue for many of us7-Day Forecast