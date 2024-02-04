Frost possible early; Mostly sunny and mild later today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chilly nights, mild afternoons

Staying dry through midweek

Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Here's the plan Here's the plan (WHIO)

SUNDAY: Some frost possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and mild with highs nearing the lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening, but rain chances stay south.

What you need What you need (WHIO)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining dry with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Car wash forecast Car wash forecast (WHIO)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s

7 day forecast 7 day forecast (WHIO)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.

FRIDAY: Rain looks likely. Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Futurecast Futurecast (WHIO)

©2024 Cox Media Group