Frost possible early; Mostly sunny and mild later today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Chilly nights, mild afternoons
- Staying dry through midweek
- Next chance of rain arrives Thursday night
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Some frost possible early, otherwise, mostly sunny and mild with highs nearing the lower 50s. A few clouds roll in Sunday evening, but rain chances stay south.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining dry with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Dry during the daytime hours with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain returns overnight Thursday and turning a bit breezy.
FRIDAY: Rain looks likely. Unseasonably warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
