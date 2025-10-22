Frost and freeze alerts go into effect tonight

DAYTON, OH — Today was not the most comfortable weather day. We struggled to warm with all of the clouds and that stuff northwesterly breeze. Now, we turn our attention to the likelihood of frost over the next few nights.

Tonight, clouds, especially further north and east will limit the frost potential. Preble, Butler, and Wayne counties may still have frost though. There, the sky will clear out allowing temperatures to get colder. Expect low temperatures in the middle 30s. A frost advisory is in effect.

Freeze alerts

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Tomorrow night, we’ll have a much clearer sky and lighter winds area wide. This will allow all of us to get cold enough for widespread frost with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some spots may even dip below freezing. A freeze watch is in effect for Thursday night.

Freeze alerts

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Temperatures will warm a bit, especially at night, through this weekend. However, things look generally cooler than average over the next 7 days.